Submit your #HometownHeroes for chance at Trace Adkins VIP Experience at Spellman Amphitheater

FORNEY, Texas — inForney.com has partnered with JAC Management to honor our Hometown Heroes with a VIP Experience at the upcoming Trace Adkins concert in Forney. Now through 5 p.m. on July 23, 2021, submit your #HometownHero for a chance to be selected for the VIP Experience at the Trace Adkins concert on July 29th at the Mick Spellman Amphitheater in Forney, Texas. Five lucky winners will be selected on July 24th and will win two tickets each.