Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Taziki's Announces New Lamb Burger In Partnership With American Lamb

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 17 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T aziki's Mediterranean Café and the American Lamb Board are working together to promote accessible options that incorporate lamb into the diet of American families by introducing the new Taziki's Lamb Burger. Beginning July 12, Taziki's Mediterranean Café will begin testing this new lamb addition to their menu. Taziki's is inviting customers in five select markets to be the first to try their new Lamb Burger.

"We are excited to introduce a delicious new lamb burger in select markets," said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe. "Lamb is one of Taziki's most popular protein options and now our customers who are fans of our lamb gyros or feasts can experience our mouth-watering lamb in a new way."

Taziki's Lamb Burger is two patties of savory, seasoned ground lamb, topped with grilled peppers and onions, feta cheese and Taziki sauce served on a grilled Kaiser bun. Each Lamb Burger comes with chips and the choice of a Taziki's side item.

The test markets for Taziki's Lamb Burger include Nashville, TN, Panama City, FL, Birmingham, AL and the communities of Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas.

"We thank Taziki's for their commitment to using American Lamb. Serving local lamb supports the nation's shepherds and their families," said Megan Wortman, Executive Director of the Denver-based American Lamb Board. "American Lamb is known for its distinctive yet mild flavor and we are excited for the new seasoned Lamb Burger."

"Since lamb is a customer favorite, introducing a new lamb product was a priority for 2021," said Keith Richards, Founder, Taziki's Mediterranean Café. "We believe this new Lamb Burger will be a hit and we look forward to our customers' valuable feedback."

Customer response from the four test markets will help to determine if the new Lamb Burger will be added to Taziki's menu nationwide in 2022.

Media Tools:Photos of the new Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Lamb Burger can be found here .

About Taziki's Mediterranean Café

Taziki's Mediterranean Café is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America's fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki's has over 90 restaurant locations, spanning across 18 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in their name echoes across their best-in-class, chef-inspired cuisine but is intentionally approachable for any person, anywhere. Taziki's takes pride in their made-from-scratch food that nourishes customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves. Taziki's mission is to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

About the American Lamb Board

The American Lamb Board is an industry-funded research and promotions commodity board that represents all sectors of the American Lamb industry. The Board is focused on increasing demand by promoting the freshness, flavor, nutritional benefits and culinary versatility of American Lamb. The work of the American Lamb Board is overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the board's programs are supported and implemented by the staff in Denver, Colo. For more information, visit www.americanlamb.com.

Contact: Julie Wade, Senior Director of MarketingTaziki's Mediterranean Cafe jwade@tazikis.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tazikis-announces-new-lamb-burger-in-partnership-with-american-lamb-301331860.html

SOURCE Taziki's Mediterranean Café

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Areas#Panama City#Food Drink#Mediterranean Caf#The American Lamb Board#Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipescountryliving.com

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Tuna noodle casserole is perfect for nights when you don't want to go shopping or spend money on takeout. Made mostly with pantry ingredients, it's easy to keep everything you need to make it on hand. Lots of recipes recommend making a fresh sauce with cream and mushrooms, but here, we're sticking with cans of condensed mushroom soup. The point of this meal is that it is both delicious and easy. And we're keeping it that way!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Grilled Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Recipe

Easy grilled pineapple teriyaki chicken that cooks in just 15 minutes is a simple mix of chicken thighs and a juicy, sticky-sweet teriyaki sauce with pineapple chunks, bell peppers, and green onions. With this recipe from food blogger and photographer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the only thing...
RecipesPosted by
EatThis

Summer Chicken Sink Salad with Basil & Balsamic

This is a play on the Kitchen Sink concept where you use what's on hand. In this case, I'm using chicken breast because I like to keep grilled chicken breasts on hand for summery entree salads like this one. The grilled corn is perfect in this salad because it adds sweetness and crunch. The combinations are endless so get creative with your salad!
Recipesfavfamilyrecipes.com

The Best Breakfast Burrito Recipe

This Breakfast Burrito Recipe is a great way to start the day! Loaded with all the best breakfast foods, they are a favorite for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Do you love breakfast but just don’t have the time to make it most mornings? Don’t skip it! Try some of our quick and easy breakfast ideas like our Avocado Toast or our Instant Pot Oatmeal!
RecipesTelegraph

Turkish-spiced lamb with onions, yogurt and pasta recipe

Completely un-Italian, this was inspired by the Turkish dish manti – pasta parcels stuffed with lamb and dressed with spiced butter. It’s for those grey summer days when the weather makes you want something more substantial than pasta tossed with artichoke hearts. I adore this dish. The spicing is very important here and so is the browning of the meat – cook it for longer than you think.
Recipescbslocal.com

New England Living: Chef Tyler Stout’s Lamb Loin With Broccolini Recipe

BOSTON (CBS) – Having grown up around the farms and gardens of North Carolina, Chef Tyler Stout has since worked with some of the country’s greatest chefs. Now he joins Host Rachel Holt in the test kitchen to put his own unique spin on a simple but versatile one-pan dish that’s sure to elevate any home cook.
Hoover, ALPosted by
AL.com

Taziki’s founder opens new Greek Street concept in Hoover

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe founder Keith Richards is out with a new concept - Greek Street. The first location - a fast-casual approach inspired by urban food in Athens - has opened at 5291 Valleydale Rd., Suite 141, in Hoover’s Inverness Village shopping center. The concept began as a test kitchen...
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

“Patagonia Lamb”, herb-crusted leg of lamb

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lamb can be time consuming and difficult to cook. In this segment. Health food blogger and author, Erika Schlick is here with her simple, easy and delicious recipe for “Patagonia Lamb”, an herb-crusted leg of lamb. For more delicious recipes, visit Erika’s website. Ingredients 1 lb butterflied lamb leg steak (order grass-fed meat from Butcher Box (discount varies) or US Wellness Meats (15% off first 2 orders) with code TRAILTOHEALTH) ½ cup extra virgin olive oil (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off) 2 tablespoons lemon juice Zest of 1 lemon 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon onion powder 1 teaspoon sea salt 1 bunch fresh parley, chopped 4 tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped 3 tablespoons fresh thyme, de-stemmed and chopped Directions 1. Preheat oven to 350 F (177 C). 2. Whisk the olive oil with the parsley, rosemary, thyme, garlic, lemon juice and zest until combined. 3. Place the lamb in a roasting pan and evenly spread the herb marinade over the top to coat. 4. Roast the lamb for about 15-20 minutes and check the temperature to see if it has reached a doneness of 135 F (57 C). If it hasn’t, continue cooking in 5-minute increments until it reaches 135 F (57 C). 5. Once cooked, let the lamb rest for 10 minutes before slicing into strips against the grain. 6. Serve with the Daily Salad, or Roasted Rosemary Potatoes. If serving with a salad use Rosemary Citrus Herb Dressing.
RecipesReporterHerald.com

Something different on the grill — lamb chops with minted peas

Hamburgers and chicken are popular choices when it comes to cooking on the grill. Both are relatively inexpensive, can be dressed up or dressed down with various toppings and sauces and don’t take a whole lot of culinary prowess to get a great summer meal on the table. Yet there...
Recipesprincesspinkygirl.com

Grilled Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. These are the BEST Grilled Potatoes recipe ever! It is the easiest side dish to go with your next barbecue meal. Simply coat your potato wedges with the tasty homemade marinade and toss them on the grill with your chicken or burgers.
RestaurantsYellowhammer News

Taziki’s founder launches new Greek cuisine concept in Birmingham area

Greek Street is a new addition to the state’s fast-casual restaurant market. Inspired by the fast-paced approach to food found in the urban areas of Greece, Alabamian Keith Richards recently opened the first location for Greek Street in Hoover’s Inverness Village shopping center. Richards has taken his more than two...
RecipesArkansas Online

IDEA ALLEY: Sandwich, veggies and a no-cook pie

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. We're almost to the end of July and it's really starting to heat up out there. This week's recipes feature fresh summer fruits and vegetables and don't require a lot of cooking. Thank you to all...
Food & DrinksSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Bites: Welch's Juicefuls

These gummy fruit snacks are just as good as Welch’s classic snacks, just with a little bit of juice, emphasis on “little.” Juicefuls is a bit of a misnomer — there’s no pocket of liquid in the snack, just a delicious jam. But it works. Mostly a fruit puree, the jam filling is more of a tasteful surprise than an overload of flowing sugary goop. Welch’s mixed fruit flavor is made with real fruit puree, and of course loaded with cane sugar. This is a sweet snack, but the sugar from the fruit and the corn syrup is delicious either way.
RecipesABC 4

Instant Pot Italian Beef

Chef J. Looney, Executive Chef of The Culinary Evangelist, came by to show us how to make a tasty Instant Pot Italian Beef. -4 Tbsp butter (pork fat for paleo) -20 pepperoncini peppers (mild or hot) -1/4 cup pepperoncini juices. -1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce. -1 cup beef broth. -2 Tbsp...
Food & DrinksHill Country Passport

Gwen's Gourmet

Mostaccioli, known in Italy as "Penne Lisce," or pasta in the form of a short tube, are a specialty of the Campania Region in Southern Italy, which includes the cities of Naples, Capri, and Sorrento. Penne are tube-shaped with angled ends cut to resemble a quill or pen point. Unlike Penne pasta, which are ridged, Mostaccioli are smooth in texture.
Food & Drinksfoodservicedirector.com

Lamb Ham Bistro Club

Deli meats made with lamb instead of pork, beef or poultry are a relatively new product. Michael Slavin, chef of the casual dining chain, Houlihans, uses a rosemary seasoned lamb ham as the base for this club sandwich. It’s layered with a creamy herbed cheese spread, sliced cucumber and spinach leaves on toasted focaccia bread flavored with more rosemary.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Chili's Southwest Egg Rolls Recipe

If you haven't had one already, then you should know that Chili's Southwest egg rolls aren't what you'd find in a typical Chinese-American-style egg roll. For one, the fast-casual Tex-Mex chain's spin on the classic egg roll uses flour tortillas instead of egg roll wrappers. In keeping with that theme, it's also filled with corn, jalapeño peppers, beans, chicken, and cheese. Served with an avocado ranch dipping sauce, the Southwest egg roll is very often a crowd pleaser and the perfect appetizer for a casual get-together.
RecipesPosted by
92.9 NIN

Vegan Taco Mac & Cheese

Mac & cheese is one of those comfort classics that we all love, but even a classic dish can use a spin-off, and we’re combining the cheesy goodness of mac & cheese with the zesty flavors in tacos and making it totally vegan!. The best thing about this recipe is...
Nolensville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Taziki’s to Open in Nolensville

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe will open a location in Nolensville. Just recently breaking ground, the new restaurant will be located at 7221 Nolensville Road, Suite A, right next to Martin’s BBQ. The anticipated opening is mid to late January of 2022, says Taziki’s operating partner Jose Cantu. “We are very excited...

Comments / 0

Community Policy