Podcasts Picks: Medicine Stories
Hosted by Amber Magnolia Hill // mythicmedicine.love. Understanding ourselves through myth has been one of the oldest goals of literature and a forgotten tool of self-care as we grapple with our identities outside of algorithmic social media feeds. For those looking to unplug, reframe our self-perspectives, and reconnect with our bodies and the gnosis they carry, the Medicine Stories Podcast is a well-spring of compassionate knowledge.www.eriereader.com
