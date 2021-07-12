EDITORIAL: Choose your favorites in 150-plus categories

It’s time to tell the Enid News & Eagle who your favorite businesses, service providers and organizations are during the 31st annual Best of Enid Reader’s Choice Awards.

You did a great job nominating our selections back in June. More than 48,000 nominations were submitted this year! Now, the top three contenders in each category are available for final voting.

The annual Readers’ Choice Awards recognize exceptional local businesses throughout the region in more than 150 categories. Voting will continue through Aug. 8.

Being selected as a Readers’ Choice winner is a big deal for businesses. Plenty of establishments have their certificates framed and hanging on the wall for everyone to see — in many cases reaching back many years.

By voting in this year’s Reader’s Choice awards, you are helping businesses set themselves apart. You are helping these businesses reach out and attract even more customers. A reader endorsement is very valuable to businesses, and they deserve to be honored. Patrons of business, too, want to let everyone know who their favorites are. They want to see their favorites receive the recognition. That’s why we received thousands of nominations this year.

It’s easy to participate and it’s free. If you made a nomination during the nomination process, you already have an account. All you have to do is log on to enidnews.com and click the Reader’s Choice banner at the top of the website.

If you didn’t make a nomination, but want to vote in this round, you can log on to the same banner and create a free account.