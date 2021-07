A training seminar held this week by feminists and LGBT activists in a mining city in central Kazakhstan might have ended in violence but for the intervention of police. A group of activist trainers traveled to Karaganda on July 28 for a day of talks billed as focusing on "the rights of women, as well as lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer people." But as the event was due to get underway at a local business center, a group of furious locals gathered to demand its cancelation, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.