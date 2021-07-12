Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Season Three Of "NASA's Curious Universe" Podcast Takes Listeners Into Deep Space

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 17 days ago

GREENBELT, Md., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Season three of "NASA's Curious Universe" podcast debuts July 12, and will explore the wild and wonderful places on our home planet and beyond.

This summer, Host Padi Boyd, a NASA astrophysicist, guides listeners through NASA's missions, projects, and people. Season three visits a wide range of tour stops along NASA's journeys in science and spaceflight, and each episode is an invitation to an adventure with a NASA expert.

Listeners will traverse the Antarctic ice sheets with climate scientists, go "planet-hunting" with exoplanet researchers, and spend a day living and working in space with NASA astronauts. New episodes will be released every Monday through August 30.

NASA's Curious Universe first debuted in March 2020 and has previously released 15 episodes focused on a range of topics, from asteroids to solar science. In February 2021, the show became the first podcast to feature microphone-recorded audio from Mars , collected by NASA's Perseverance rover during landing.

NASA's Curious Universe is for everyone and doesn't require any prior knowledge of NASA or its missions. First-time explorers welcome!

Find the NASA's Curious Universe trailer now on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Soundcloud.

Discover all of NASA's podcasts at: nasa.gov/podcasts

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/season-three-of-nasas-curious-universe-podcast-takes-listeners-into-deep-space-301331831.html

SOURCE NASA

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Deep Space#Google Podcasts#Universe#Soundcloud#View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Mars
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
Aerospace & Defensenewmilfordspectrum.com

Jeff Bezos Offers $ 2 Billion To NASA In Open Letter

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space company Blue Origin , sent an open letter to Bill Nelson, the NASA administrator. In this it offers to cover billions of dollars so that they can reach the budget in the short term. In April, NASA selected Elon Musk's SpaceX to build...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

We could hunt gravitational waves on the moon if this wild idea takes off

Humanity's return to the moon could open up new windows on the universe. NASA is working to establish a permanent human presence on and around the moon by the end of the 2020s, via a program known as Artemis. That presence may eventually include radio telescopes on the moon's exceptionally quiet far side — and, perhaps, even more ambitious off-Earth science facilities.
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
Aerospace & DefenseRebel Yell

NASA wants to go there with nuclear rockets

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) plans to use nuclear-powered engines to go to the red planet. To do this, he chose three projects to achieve this goal. The latter groups together several companies from the space, technology and nuclear sectors such as Framatome, Lookheed Martin, General Electric and Blue Origin of the American billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Axios

NASA's Perseverance rover gets busy on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars is about to collect its first rock sample from the Red Planet. Why it matters: The space agency wants to send a future mission to collect that sample and others Perseverance caches for a return to Earth where they can be analyzed by high-powered tools.
Astronomyskyatnightmagazine.com

Pictures of Mars

Try 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. Mars is a cold and dead world, but it wasn’t always this way. We know water once flowed on Mars. Orbital images reveal its valleys were formed by rivers, while surface experiments have found minerals that require liquid water to form.
Aerospace & Defensenextbigfuture.com

Eleven Refuelings for Complete SpaceX Lunar Mission

Marcus House has worked with several people to use detailed calculations to model the first SpaceX lunar missions. NASA has funded the development of a lunar Starship. There are propellant calculations by Aeneas. They have determined it will take about seven refueling missions to fully fuel a lunar Starship in...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

NASA says CubeSat with plasma thrusters may set new deep space record

Multiple payloads will be launched into space with the Orion spacecraft using the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. Two of these secondary payloads will be CubeSats designed for deep space, including one equipped with plasma thrusters. According to the space agency, this small satellite will use electromagnetic waves to propel itself in space…and it may set a new record in … Continue reading
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
Astronomyyale.edu

Catching a cosmic boomerang in action

For the first time, astronomers have observed a cosmic boomerang effect — streams of heavy, molecular gas that are stripped away from a distant galaxy only to circle back and return later. Astronomers at Yale and Arizona State University led the research team that made the discovery, which had been...
Pasadena, CANewswise

Ground System for NASA’s Roman Space Telescope Moves into Development

Newswise — When it launches in the mid-2020s, NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will revolutionize astronomy by building on the science discoveries and technological leaps of the Hubble, Spitzer, and Webb space telescopes. The mission’s wide field of view and superb resolution will enable scientists to conduct sweeping cosmic surveys, yielding a wealth of information about celestial realms from our solar system to the edge of the observable universe.
Aerospace & DefenseGrand Island Independent

Space exploration returns to center stage

Astronaut Neil Armstrong transmitted that striking statement back to Earth on July 20, 1969 from the surface of the Moon. Armstrong and fellow Apollo astronauts Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins achieved President John F. Kennedy’s dramatic commitment to reach the Moon before the end of the decade. Now, mega-entrepreneurs...
Aerospace & DefenseBayInsider

NASA hosts session on how to land an internship

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) held a virtual seminar on how to land a coveted internship with the space agency. Led by one of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory's operations engineers, Elio Morillo, the hour-long livestream featured NASA interns past and present, who gave insight into their application process and work with NASA.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

GeoOptics Orbiting Observatory To Monitor The Changing Earth

PASADENA, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in Earth remote sensing, GeoOptics Inc., today announced a major upgrade to its CICERO constellation of satellites to measure our evolving planet. With launches beginning next year, CICERO-2 will form a unified Earth observatory allowing governments, industry, and individual stakeholders to monitor and prepare for the many impacts of climate change.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Nasa forced to take emergency action at International Space Station after module goes out of control

Nasa has been forced to take emergency measures after a new module took the International Space Station out of control. A piece of Russian equipment known as the Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), and named Nauka, arrived at the International Space Station today. The new equipment initially appeared to have arrived successfully, docking after eight days spent in space.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

NASA's 10th Space Apps Challenge Increases Global Participation

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the 10th International Space Apps Challenge, the largest annual global hackathon in the world, NASA is collaborating with nine space agency partners to bring the event to even more communities Oct. 2-3, 2021. Each year, NASA's International Space Apps Challenge , or...
Aerospace & DefenseSpace.com

Boeing Starliner OFT-2 launch to space station delayed following Russian module mishap

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft will have to wait to make its triumphant trip to space. Today (July 29), officials at NASA and Boeing announced that Boeing's uncrewed Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2) mission for its Starliner astronaut taxi will be delayed from Friday (July 30) to Aug. 3, when it is scheduled to launch at 1:20 p.m. EDT (1720 GMT), NASA Commercial Crew Program manager Steve Stich said in a news conference today. This delay follows a mishap with Russia's Nauka module, which docked with the International Space Station this morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy