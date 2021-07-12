SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates State Auto Financial Corporation

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of State Auto Financial Corporation ("State Auto Financial" or the "Company") (STFC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. ("Liberty Mutual"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Liberty Mutual will acquire all of the publicly held shares of common stock of State Auto Financial for $52.00 per share in cash.

If you own State Auto Financial shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stfc Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) State Auto Financial's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $52.00 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates State Auto Financial's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

