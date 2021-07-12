Harlan “Butch” Latusek

Harlan C. “Butch” Latusek, age 77, of Wells, MN, died Thursday, July 8, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells, MN. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells with time to share stories at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church with Fr. Greg Havel and Deacon Gene Paul officiating. Burial will be in St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery in Wells, MN. To leave online condolences, please visit: brussheitner.com.