Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wells, MN

Harlan “Butch” Latusek

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarlan C. “Butch” Latusek, age 77, of Wells, MN, died Thursday, July 8, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells, MN. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells with time to share stories at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church with Fr. Greg Havel and Deacon Gene Paul officiating. Burial will be in St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery in Wells, MN. To leave online condolences, please visit: brussheitner.com.

m.albertleatribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sabin, MN
City
Mankato, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Albert Lea, MN
City
Webster, MN
City
Wells, MN
City
Elkton, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Service#Swift Eckrich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy