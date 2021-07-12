Cancel
Global COVID Cases Up for 4th Consecutive Week, WHO Says

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization reported Monday that COVID-19 cases rose globally for the fourth consecutive week and that the number of deaths rose after 10 weeks of declines - driven by the highly contagious delta variant, which was first detected in India. The delta variant has now been reported in...

Public HealthMedscape News

COVID-19 Deaths in Africa Surge 43% Week-on-Week, WHO Says

DAKAR (Reuters) - Africa recorded a 43% jump in COVID-19 deaths last week as infections and hospital admissions have risen and countries face shortages of oxygen and intensive-care beds, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. The continent's case fatality rate - the proportion of deaths among confirmed cases -...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

US sees COVID-19 cases surge by 224% in last three weeks as CDC director says the Indian 'Delta' variant now makes up 83% of all new infections

The Indian 'Delta' Covid variant now makes up more than three-quarters of all new cases in the U.S. as infections continue to spike across the country. In testimony before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee on Wednesday, Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the variant accounts for 83 percent of COVID-19 cases.
WorldMedscape News

New Delta Variant Restrictions, Vaccine Booster Trial, Olympic Village Cases: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent what he'd previously called 'freedom day' in self-isolation after his Health Secretary tested positive for COVID-19 at the weekend. COVID-19 legal restrictions in England were lifted on Monday and the use of face coverings became recommended rather than mandatory in most cases but are still needed in healthcare settings. UK cases continue to rise and the rate per 100,000 population was 472.3 on Wednesday. The UK will be vaccinating a limited number of 12 to 15-year olds, including clinically vulnerable children and those with vulnerable family members.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

New COVID cases top 2,500 for 4th day

Los Angeles County Public Health officials have reported 2,600 new COVID-19 infections — the fourth consecutive day above 2,500 cases — and 10 additional deaths Sunday. Health officials have repeatedly blamed the current surge in cases on the highly infectious “Delta” variant of the virus. The variant was first discovered in India and is blamed for rampant infections in that country, along with outbreaks in the United Kingdom. It is now spreading across the United States, contributing to rising case numbers and hospitalizations.
HealthMedicalXpress

Covax expecting 250 mn donated doses in 6-8 weeks: WHO

Covax is expecting to receive 250 million donated COVID-19 vaccine doses over the next six to eight weeks, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. The influx of doses is a major boost for the scheme, which is aimed at ensuring poorer countries can access jabs and has so far delivered 152 million vaccine doses to 137 participating territories.
WorldVoice of America

Bhutan Fully Vaccinates 90% of Eligible Population Against COVID: UNICEF

The Himalayan country of Bhutan, with a population of about 800,000, has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible citizens against COVID-19, according to UNICEF. More than 2,400 health workers fanned out from July 20 to July 26 to administer second doses, said a release Tuesday from the U.N. Children’s Fund.
Worlddallassun.com

Lambda strain deadlier than Delta variant: Health Ministry

London [UK], July 7 (ANI): A new COVID-19 strain called 'Lambda' is much more dangerous than the Delta variant, said the UK Health Ministry adding that it has been detected in more than 30 countries in the past four weeks. On Monday, the Health Ministry tweeted, "The Lambda strain was...
POTUSNew York Post

Don’t buy the hysteria: The Delta variant is actually less dangerous

On Wednesday, the Delta variant became America’s dominant COVID strain. Yet it’s no cause for panic: The numbers — especially in Britain, which Delta hit hard — show it causes far fewer hospitalizations and deaths, while vaccines remain highly effective against it. Most media hype the fear: “Americans should be...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The Delta Variant Is Now Dominant in These 4 States, Data Shows

For nearly two months, fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have been able to go back to living life much like they had been before the pandemic. With vaccination rates climbing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed masks indoors or outdoors, leading state officials to lift not only mask mandates, but to return to business as usual by removing social distancing or capacity restrictions, too. It seemed we were on the path towards normal this summer, but a new variant of the coronavirus is starting to sound alarms again. The Delta variant has already forced other countries like India and Australia, back into lockdown and reinstated restrictions. And now, it's quickly spreading in the U.S., and in certain states in particular.
Public Healthucpublicaffairs.com

Delta variant recalibrating COVID-pandemic challenges for public health and schools By Jordan Conestabile

The World Health Organization recently classified the Delta variant as the “most transmissible of the COVID variants identified so far.” This strand of the virus is spreading 2.5 times faster in areas where the population has not been fully vaccinated, accounting for 83% of COVID cases. This month there was a 50% increase in the number cases reported in the U.S., prompting the Central Disease Contro (CDC)l to reinstate mask advisories for vaccinated people under certain circusmtances.
Public HealthSupermarket News

Mask up again, in areas where COVID cases are climbing, the CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday revised its guidance calling on fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in areas where the Delta variant is gaining ground. The moves comes as restaurant policies to require proof of vaccination — for both workers and guests — are on...

