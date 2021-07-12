Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Tennis star Naomi Osaka debuts new Barbie to inspire girls to dream

By Joy Sewing
Houston Chronicle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennis star Naomi Osaka, now 23, wants girls to know they can do anything. So she’s teamed up with Mattel to unveil her new Barbie “Role Model.”. “It's such an honor to be a part of the Barbie Role Model series, and to remind young girls that they can make a difference in the world” Osaka said in a press release. “I want young girls everywhere to feel empowered to dream big and to know that if they believe in themselves that anything is possible.”

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solomon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#French#Nike#Filipino#Mattel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisHello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Serena Williams breaks her silence after sudden Wimbledon withdrawal

Serena Williams has revealed she has been left "heartbroken" following her premature Wimbledon departure on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was forced to withdraw from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to a leg injury. During the match, the mum-of-one had to take some medical time out. She returned to the...
Tennisnickiswift.com

How Much Is Naomi Osaka Actually Worth?

Naomi Osaka is a dominating force in the world of tennis, but it was actually her dad who steered her towards the sport. "After seeing Venus and Serena Williams at the French Open in 1999 and learning how their father had trained them, Francois was inspired to follow a similar path with his daughters," per Biography. That's why, when Osaka's family relocated to the United States from Japan when she was just 3 years old, both she and her sister started playing tennis. While the siblings trained with their dad, their mom worked to take care of the family financially.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka forgets tennis (for now) and poses for Vogue

Naomi Osaka is back on the cover of a magazine, on Vogue, to be precise. The young Japanese star has returned to talk about her on her social profiles, to promote the latest issue of the Japanese version of Vogue. At the Roland Garros 2021 Osaka had announced that she would not attend press conferences to preserve mental health, sparking great controversy, but also finding a lot of solidarity from colleagues and other stars.
TennisPosted by
E! News

See Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Impersonate Each Other as Proof the Girl Got It "From Her Mama"

Watch: Serena Williams' Style Hero Is... Serena Williams 3-year-old daughter is already taking after her mom, in both fashion sense and modeling talent. The tennis star shared a carousel of Instagram photos on Thurdsay, July 8 showing herself and little Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. wearing matching pink outfits while also mirroring each other's poses. Serena's sweatshirt read, "Mama," while the girl's says, "I got it from my Mama."
townandcountrymag.com

Four-Time Medalist Serena Williams Confirms She Won't Participate in the Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams confirmed that she won't be participating in the 2020 Summer Olympics, which will kick off in Tokyo on July 23, 2021 following a year's delay. The four-time Olympic gold medalist announced the news during a pre-Wimbledon press conference. "I'm actually not on the Olympic list—not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," Williams told reporters.
TennisHarper's Bazaar

Serena Williams and Her Daughter Are Too Cute in Their Matching Sweats

If at this point you still need proof that Serena Williams and her child have the cutest mother-daughter wardrobe in the game, look no further. Last night, the tennis star posted a series photos with her three-year-old, Olympia Ohanian, showing off their matching salmon-colored sweats. Olympia's sweatshirt reads, "I got it from my mama," while Williams's simply says, "Mama." Both pieces are from the brand Brunette the Label.
TennisHighsnobiety

Step Into Naomi Osaka's Shoes With Upcoming Netflix Doc

Even in the celestial constellations of all-time tennis greats, there's never been a star who has risen quite like Naomi Osaka. Matching next level talent with a commitment to speaking out on the issues that affect her, she truly represents the best of what a professional athlete can be. Which is why the announcement of an upcoming three-part Netflix documentary detailing her rise has got us all in our feels.
TennisPopSugar

Naomi and Mari Osaka's Pictures Together Will Make You Want to Hug Your Own Sister

Naomi Osaka is sharing her story in her self-titled Netflix docuseries, and as a result, we're getting some rare peeks into the 23-year-old tennis player's personal life. In addition to some cute glimpses of her relationship with rapper Cordae, we also see her close bond with her older sister, Mari Osaka. Just like Naomi, Mari is an experienced tennis player. The 25-year-old made her WTA Tour debut in 2014, then retired in early 2021. While the two have shared the tennis court from time to time, including in a doubles match at the Pan Pacific Open in Japan in 2017, they are a close duo off the court as well. The sisters have shared some adorable snaps together on their Instagram accounts over the years. See some of their sweetest sisterly moments ahead.
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

Naomi Osaka Fans Are Losing It Over Her Boyfriend Cordae's Comment on Her Instagram

Naomi Osaka can't stop and won't stop dominating the tennis court. Recently, the 23-year-old tennis star was named the best athlete in women's sports at the ESPYS and will soon be representing Japan at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. While Naomi continues to thrive, she looks to her boyfriend, 23-year-old rapper Cordae, for support off the court.
TennisPosted by
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 3, Copies Her Mom In Sweet Photos While Rocking Matching Sweatshirts

Like mother, like daughter! Olympia Ohanian proved she got her sense of style from her mama, Serena Williams when the pair posed in matching sweaters. Serena Williams has shared an adorable new snap with her mini-me daughter, Olympia Ohanian. In her July 9 Instagram post, the world champion tennis pro wore the same salmon-colored sweatshirt and sweatpants as her three-year-old little girl. Olympia’s sweater read, “I got it from my mama,” while Serena’s simply said, “Mama.” In the first pic, the pair posed with their hands on their hips, while another snap showed the duo pretending to ballet. Too cute!
TennisPopSugar

Naomi Osaka Exudes Confidence in Surprise Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover

Sports Illustrated enlisted a champion for the latest installment of its Swimsuit Issue. Well timed with the release of her gripping Netflix docuseries, Naomi Osaka was just revealed as one of the three cover stars for the iconic magazine issue, currently in its 58th year. The 23-year-old tennis star is joined by Megan Thee Stallion, who is now the first rapper to grace the cover, and Leyna Bloom, who also made history as the first transgender cover star.
TennisCosmopolitan

Meet Naomi Osaka's Super Supportive Parents, Tamaki Osaka and Leonard Francois

There's only one thing that feels the tiniest smidge better than watching Naomi Osaka absolutely dominate on the tennis court: Watching the love she gets from her parents after every match. The four-time Grand Slam tennis champ has a super close relationship to her mom, Tamaki Osaka, and her dad, Leonard Francois. These two raised Naomi and her older sister, Mari, in Japan before moving to the United States when Naomi was 3, and they couldn't be more supportive of their daughter and her wildly impressive career. Get to know Naomi Osaka's parents below.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

It Was Game, Set, Match For Naomi Osaka and Cordae's Love Story

Does anyone else feel like Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae have been together for way longer than two and a half years? It could be because within the last year or so, we've learned so much about their budding romance, like how Cordae had no idea who Naomi was when he asked if they could exchange numbers, or how they kept their relationship under-wraps for nearly a year. If you were to ask the couple, they'd tell you they prefer to keep the intimate moments of their relationship just that — intimate. "We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us. So we kind of move very reclusively," Cordae told GQ in a joint interview with Naomi back in February.
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Wore This Sexy $27 Swimsuit For Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue

Megan Thee Stallion landed her first Sports Illustrated cover, and it's for the magazine's iconic Swimsuit Issue, no less. Megan was one of three cover models chosen along with tennis star Naomi Osaka and Leyna Bloom, who is the first Black Asian trans woman on the cover. This makes Megan the first rapper to landed the coveted honor, as Beyoncé was the only other musician to grace the cover. "[Megan Thee Stallion] is a magnetic powerhouse taking the world by storm. Together these women represent three of the most powerful voices of today," said MJ Day, Editor in Chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, in a press release.
TennisHollywood Life

Serena Williams Looks Like A Boss In Black Corset Dress As She Finishes Out The Week In Style

Out of office: Serena Williams rocks a corset dress in a new pre-weekend photo. See the fiery look. Serena Williams’ pre-weekend look is a grand slam. The tennis player, 39, shared a snapshot of herself in a black corset dress on Instagram on Friday, July 16 and celebrated her final work commitment of the week. She captioned the stunning snapshot, “*finishes last meeting of the week*” complete with a laptop emoji, signaling the ultimate out of office message. See the pic HERE!

Comments / 1

Community Policy