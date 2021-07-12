Pisces Women Are Amazing Partners — Here’s How To Return The Favor
As a Pisces woman myself, I can attest that most of us are fascinating to the other zodiac signs. We are mysterious, sensitive, and lifelong nurturers, and we can be be difficult to understand at times. Our empathetic nature leads us to experience a full range of emotions depending on our environment and what's going on around us. Astrology writer Roya Backlund explains, “Pisces is a sweetly vulnerable, dreamy, and adaptable water sign. They are highly spiritual, creative, and deeply connected to their imaginations (which can make them intensely romantic).”www.elitedaily.com
