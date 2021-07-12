Sheriff: Florida man shot ex's new boyfriend before taking his own life at saloon

WESH

Officials in Polk County say one man is dead and another is injured following a shooting at a saloon over the weekend.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place at the Y’all Come Back Saloon around 8:30 p.m. July 10.

Deputies said that 41-year-old Kevin Cooper of Lake Wales had been calling and "harassing" his ex-girlfriend throughout the day.

"He was upset that she had broken off the relationship and had begun dating someone new," a news release said. "Cooper knew his ex-girlfriend would be at the bar that night and went there, detectives believe, with the intent to shoot her."

According to the sheriff's department, Cooper entered the bar and shot at his ex-girlfriend, grazing her. Officials said Cooper shot her new boyfriend twice before taking his own life.

Cooper was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives said Cooper's ex-girlfriend suffered minor injuries.

Officials said the male victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable but critical condition.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the incident is an example of domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is extremely serious, and often affects more than just the two people involved. Luckily, in this instance, one of the victims was not critically injured – and we’re hopeful the other victim will survive. If you are in an abusive relationship, get help. There are resources available to help victims of domestic violence," he said.

Investigators said Cooper's criminal history included 11 felonies. Among them were domestic violence battery, domestic violence kidnapping and domestic violence stalking.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or you can chat online here.

If you or anyone who know is in a domestic abuse situation, you can reach out to Harbor House by calling their 24-Hour Confidential Crisis Hotline (407) 886-2856 or reach out on social media to Harbor House of Central Florida.