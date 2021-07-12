This Glass-Encased Airbnb Surrounded By Volcanoes Only Costs $1

Traveling is probably the one thing you’ll never take for granted again after the year that was 2020. There’s nothing that makes you want to do something more than when you’re told you can’t do it, and if you’re fully vaccinated, you officially have the green light to travel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Now that you’re able to get away, you’ll need travel captions for Instagram to pair with all your future wanderlust snaps.