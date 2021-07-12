This Glass-Encased Airbnb Surrounded By Volcanoes Only Costs $1
A new Airbnb experience aims to satisfy wannabe travelers looking to book a stay off the beaten path. If sleeping at the crux of a volcano in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpe region of France sparks your wanderlust, you’ll want to check out Airbnb’s listing in the Chaîne des Puys volcanic field. With panoramic views of 80 volcanoes, a gourmet meal from a Michelin star chef, and a hot air balloon ride listed as part of the property’s many cool features, it’s even more mind-blowing that a stay starts at just 1 euro, or $1.18. Here’s how to book Airbnb's volcano stay and experience the immersive space for yourself.www.elitedaily.com
