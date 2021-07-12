BREAKING: Female body found in car pulled from Texas creek during search for missing mom

Authorities in Texas have found a body inside a vehicle that was pulled from Jones Creek in Richmond Monday morning.

As previously reported, 41-year-old Allison Chapman Kempe was last seen leaving a restaurant in Richmond on Friday night, but did not make it home. Following a tip that a vehicle was seen in Jones Creek, investigators on Monday morning pulled a 2020 white Acura MDX that matched description and tag numbers of Kempe’s car, according to KTRK.

Later Monday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office said at a news conference that a female body was inside the vehicle. The body is awaiting positive identification pending a medical examination.

“While absolute identification of the identity of the victim and cause of death is pending autopsy, information suggests the victim is Kempe,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Authorities have said they do not believe foul play is involved in Kempe’s death. Local broadcast news reports indicated that Kempe may have contacted someone to say her car was taking on water. The heavy rain in the area is believed to have carried the vehicle some distance before it was spotted.

This is a developing story.