Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

BREAKING: Female body found in car pulled from Texas creek during search for missing mom

By Ellen Killoran
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GaYnu_0augjGQy00

Authorities in Texas have found a body inside a vehicle that was pulled from Jones Creek in Richmond Monday morning.

As previously reported, 41-year-old Allison Chapman Kempe was last seen leaving a restaurant in Richmond on Friday night, but did not make it home. Following a tip that a vehicle was seen in Jones Creek, investigators on Monday morning pulled a 2020 white Acura MDX that matched description and tag numbers of Kempe’s car, according to KTRK.

Later Monday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office said at a news conference that a female body was inside the vehicle. The body is awaiting positive identification pending a medical examination.

“While absolute identification of the identity of the victim and cause of death is pending autopsy, information suggests the victim is Kempe,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Authorities have said they do not believe foul play is involved in Kempe’s death. Local broadcast news reports indicated that Kempe may have contacted someone to say her car was taking on water. The heavy rain in the area is believed to have carried the vehicle some distance before it was spotted.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 4

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
2K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Richmond, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Jones Creek, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acura#Ktrk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Essex, MDPosted by
CrimeOnline

Officers Find Bodies of 2 Young Children in Car During Traffic Stop

Police officers made a traffic stop late Wednesday night in Essex, Maryland, and found two dead children in the car. The children were 5 and 7 years old, Baltimore County Police said. One was a boy, and the other a girl, according to Joy Stewart, director of public affairs for the department, but she could not say which was older.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In His Toy Box Hours After Grandmother Reports Him Missing

A medical examiner in Utah has determined the cause of death of a 4-year-old boy who was found dead in his bedroom hours after he was reported missing. As CrimeOnline previously reported, Kache Wallis was reported missing on Sunday when family members discovered he was not in his bed, where he had been tucked in the night before. Hours later, on the second search of the home, authorities found the boy dead in his bedroom. Initial reports stated that the boy was “hidden,” and police did not immediately comment on the suspected cause of death.
Southport, FLPosted by
CrimeOnline

7-Year-Old Shot by Younger Sibling While Caregiver Dozes

A Florida caregiver was arrested early Thursday after a 7-year-old child in her care was shot by a younger sibling. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical emergency call in Southport shortly before 2 a.m. and found the 7-year-old bleeding from a gunshot wound. Deputies administered first aid until emergency medical crews arrived and took the child to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Couple Found Dead in Separate Sites On Camping Trip, Police Investigating as Homicide

A man and a woman were dead near an Ohio campsite Tuesday after losing contact with family weeks before. According to WCMH, the pair, from Pickaway County, had gone camping in the Equine Area of the Appalachian Hills Wildlife nature preserve and lost contact with family members in early July. The couple has not been identified and it is not known when they left for the camping trip.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Family of Firefighter Found Mysteriously Dead on Cancun Anniversary Trip Claim Police First Said it Was a Homicide: Report

Another family member of a Texas firefighter who was found dead shortly after arriving to Cancun, Mexico, for an anniversary celebration with his wife has spoken about the mysterious incident, appearing to challenge the determination that Elijah Snow’s death was accidental. As CrimeOnline previously reported, Snow, 35, was found dead...
Charlotte County, FLPosted by
CrimeOnline

Missing Girl, 15, Found Captive in 38-Year-Old Armed Felon’s Home After Telling Parents She Was Going to Church Retreat

Authorities have located a 15-year-old Texas girl at the Florida home of a felon, where the suspect was keeping a semi-automatic weapon. According to Fox News, the unidentified teen girl from Dilley, Texas, told her parents she was going to an all-inclusive church retreat in Florida earlier this month. When her parents were unable to reach the girl by phone after she left for the trip, they contacted police and reported her missing.
WorldPosted by
CrimeOnline

8-Week-Old Baby Boy Stabbed Dead & Tot Sister Seriously Injured; Female Suspect Arrested: Police

A woman is behind bars after police discovered a baby dead and a toddler critically injured inside her home. Liam O’Keefe, 8-weeks-old, was found deceased inside an Ardoyne area home in Northern Ireland on Tuesday night. The baby’s 2-year-old sister was found with severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but police say she’s now stable and expected to survive.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Woman Found Beheaded on Sidewalk in Gruesome Attack Filmed by Onlooker: Reports

A Minnesota man has been arrested in connection with Wednesday’s attack that reportedly left a woman stabbed and decapitated on a public sidewalk. According to KSTP, Shakopee police responded to the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street amid reports of a woman without a head being pulled out of a vehicle and a man walking down an alley. The victim, identified as America Thayer, 55, was found on a sidewalk and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Posted by
CrimeOnline

Mother fatally shoots a man, then speeds off with two young children in her car, prompting AMBER Alert

Authorities in Oklahoma issued an AMBER Alert on Wednesday for two children whose mother is accused of fatally shooting a man on Monday. KOCO reports that Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in Rocky Point on Monday. At the home, they found a man mortally wounded. Responding officers attempted lifesaving measures but the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.
KidsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Mom ‘At End of Her Rope’ Keeps Autistic Daughter Locked in Makeshift Cage at Filthy Home: Police

A Florida woman was arrested Sunday after authorities learned she was reportedly keeping her autistic daughter housed in a homemade cage made of wood and metal. Police were called to a Palm Bay home on Saturday after a neighbor spotted a girl inside their screened-in patio. Officers determined the girl was nonverbal and had some sort of disability and that she lived next door, according to WESH.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

SEE IT: Cops Rescue Suicidal Teen Girl Who Tries to Jump From Overpass a Month After First Attempt

A 17-year-old who reportedly attempted to throw herself off of a Florida overpass on Father’s Day tried the same thing again on Monday. According to Flagler Live, numerous people called 911 to report a girl holding onto the outside grill of the Palm Coast Parkway overpass above I-95 in Flagler County, threatening suicide. As two bystanders attempted to talk to her, authorities closed off Palm Coast Parkway westbound.
Aurora, COPosted by
CrimeOnline

SEE IT: Colorado Cop Pistol-Whips, Strangles Unarmed Suspect in Aurora

A Colorado police officers face multiple charges for a violent arrest last week in which his own body camera showed him strangling, pistol-whipping, and repeatedly threatening to shoot an unarmed suspect. Aurora Officer John Haubert, 39, has been charged with attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, felony menacing, official oppression, and...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CrimeOnline

Gunman Chased Down & Beaten to Death With Bricks After Opening Fire at Party: Reports

A man who opened fire Monday at a Texas party was killed when bystanders beat him with bricks, according to authorities. The Dallas Morning News reported that one person was fatally shot and several people were wounded during the incident which unfolded in Fort Worth. The suspect was reportedly attending the small gathering when he became upset, left the party, and returned with another individual.
Houston, TXPosted by
CrimeOnline

Three Young Children Found Walking Alone Lead Police to Mother in Bloodied Bathtub, Puncture Wounds Covering Her Body

Police in Houston are investigating a bizarre incident involving a critically injured woman found in her bathtub. According to WOAI, three children, ages 4, 5, and 8, were found walking near a gas station near Interstate at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The children reportedly told police they thought “Mommy was dead,” and police went to the home in the Antioch Village Apartments.
AccidentsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Police Not Ruling Out Foul Play Death of 4-Year-Old Boy Found ‘Hidden’ In His Bedroom

Authorities in Utah are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy who was found dead in his home hours after being reported missing. As CrimeOnline previously reported, Kache Wallis, 4, was reported missing on Sunday morning when he was missing from his bed at his home in Hurricane City. Later the same day, after investigators searched the home for a second time, Kache was found dead in his bedroom. He was reportedly “hidden,” but investigators have not yet provided further information about where in the bedroom he was found.

Comments / 4

Community Policy