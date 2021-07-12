Cancel
Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon Comedy Pilot ‘I Love This For You’ Gets Showtime Series Order; Cybill Shepherd Exits

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Cover picture for the articleShowtime has picked up to series I Love This For You, Vanessa Bayer’s half-hour comedy pilot, written by and starring Bayer. Co-created and executive produced by Bayer and Jeremy Beiler (Saturday Night Live), I Love This for You is a grounded comedy in which Bayer plays a character, inspired by her own past, who overcame childhood leukemia to achieve her lifelong dream of landing a job as a successful home-shopping channel host. Bayer’s fellow SNL alum Molly Shannon also leads the cast as Jackie, the charismatic host at the network.

