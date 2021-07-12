Cancel
Iroquois County, IL

Tornado Warning issued for Iroquois by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Iroquois A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTY At 259 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 2 miles east of Ashkum, moving east-northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Iroquois County east of Ashkum. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN

#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Northwestern Iroquois
