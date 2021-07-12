MISSING: Teen girl vanishes after leaving work, remains unaccounted for more than a week later

Police in Indiana have asked for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl who has not been seen or heard from since leaving her job earlier this month.

As WPTA 21 reports, the Noble County Sheriff Department said in a statement that Aubree Lynn Schuman was last seen leaving her job in Rome City on July 3. Police said the teen is considered a “juvenile runaway,” but additional details regarding her case, including when she was reported missing and her place of employment, were not made available.

Anyone with information regarding Schuman’s whereabouts should call Noble County police at 260-636-2182.

[Featured image: Aubree Lynn Schuman/Noble County Sheriff’s Department]