Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern York County in south central Pennsylvania Northeastern Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 359 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Kingstown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hogestown around 400 PM EDT. Mechanicsburg and Dillsburg around 410 PM EDT. Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Siddonsburg, Shiremanstown and Wormleysburg around 420 PM EDT. New Cumberland and Lemoyne around 430 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Franklintown, Lewisberry, Goldsboro, Capital City Airport, Newberrytown, Wellsville, City Island, Messiah College, Ski Roundtop Ski Area and York Haven. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 227 to 245. Interstate 81 from mile markers 51 to 58. Interstate 83 from mile markers 25 to 42. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH