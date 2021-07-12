Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lancaster The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 357 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rheems, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ephrata, Elizabethtown, Lititz, Mount Joy, Manheim, East Petersburg, Akron, Leola, Salunga-Landisville, Denver, Rothsville, Rheems, Brickerville, Leacock, Bareville, Schoeneck, Penryn, Farmersville, Lancaster Airport and Elizabethtown College. This includes The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 274 to 282. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH