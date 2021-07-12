Cancel
Eastland County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Eastland by NWS

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Eastland The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Eastland County in north central Texas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 300 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eastland, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastland, Ranger and Carbon. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 335 and 355. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...65MPH

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather
