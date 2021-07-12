Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bucks, Philadelphia by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bucks; Philadelphia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OCEAN...SOUTH CENTRAL MERCER...NORTHERN BURLINGTON...SOUTHWESTERN MONMOUTH...SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS AND NORTHEASTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 400 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Beverly to near Six Flags Theme Park, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Bensalem, Willingboro, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Riverside, Palmyra, Bordentown, Beverly, Tullytown, Allentown, Wrightstown, Florence-Roebling, Six Flags Theme Park, Northeast Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Georgetown, Crosswicks and Andalusia. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 5 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 352 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 30 and 40. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 13 and 18. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 44 and 58. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

