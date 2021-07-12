Flood Advisory issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ellis The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northern Ellis County in north central Texas Kaufman County in north central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 251 PM CDT, emergency management reported street flooding in the City of Kaufman. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Waxahachie, Ennis, Midlothian, Seagoville, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Kaufman, Ovilla, Mabank, Crandall, Ferris, Palmer, Combine, Talty, Seven Points, Oak Leaf, Kemp and Grays Prairie.