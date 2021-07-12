Sony reveals a new version of its lamp-style portable speaker

Valve made a big move recently with the announcement of the Steam Deck. This is a handheld device running SteamOS designed to allow people to play their PC games on the go. If it looks familiar, that’s because it possibly reminds you of a Nintendo Switch crossed over with a SEGA Game Gear. One big criticism I have about the Steam Deck is that it appears the button layout is horrendous with the D-pad and buttons appearing to be on the extreme edges to allow for the trackpads. Let’s take a deeper look at what you can expect from the machine though.