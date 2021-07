Stationary employees at Google and Facebook will have to get a mandatory vaccination if they want to return to work on the companies' campuses and offices. The world is slowly recovering from the pandemic, but the Delta variant of the coronavirus is not letting us forget this trauma. Also executives at major corporations cannot forget. On Wednesday, Google and Facebook announced that employees will be required to have a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19. CEO of Alphabet (which owns Google) Sundar Pichai said in an email sent to employees that this solution will be implemented in the United States over the next few weeks. However, it is still unclear how the company's authorities will want to enforce this order.