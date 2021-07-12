Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Scott appoints Hallquist as executive director of new Vermont Community Broadband Board

vermontbiz.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn newly established board, Hallquist will support roll out of the State’s broadband expansion. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Christine Hallquist as executive director of the newly established Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB). The Board was created through Act 71, An act relating to accelerated community broadband deployment(link is external), to assist and accelerate community efforts to achieve universal access to reliable, high-speed broadband service. She ran for governor against Scott as the Democratic nominee in 2018. Hallquist previously was a long-serving CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative.

vermontbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Hallquist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont Senate#Economy#State#Vermont Business Magazine#Vcbb#Democratic#Nek Broadband#Ibm#House#Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Vermont StateWCAX

RAW VIDEO: Vermont Gov. Phil Scott news briefing-July 13

Burlington city councilor accused of sexual assault. Rule that outlawed Sunday haircuts in New York gets trimmed. Good news for New Yorkers-- you can now legally get your hair cut on Sundays!. Summer sessions aim to help Vermont students make the grade. Updated: 13 hours ago. Vermont school districts are...
Burlington, VTvermontbiz.com

Governor appoints Patty Richards and Dan Nelson to Broadband Board

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Patty Richards and Dan Nelson to the newly established Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB). Richards will serve as chair and Nelson will fill one of four board member positions. The Board was created through Act 71, An act relating...
PoliticsKPVI Newschannel 6

Governor appoints new director of revenue

Gov. Mark Gordon appointed a new director of the Wyoming Department of Revenue, he announced in a Friday press release. The new director, Brenda Henson, served as administrator of the Property Tax Division for the Department of Revenue from 2013 before retiring in March 2020. Before that, she served as Laramie County Assessor.
Politicsphennd.org

Executive Director, Delaware Workforce Development Board

The Delaware Workforce Development Board pursues and invests resources to improve the quality of the workforce in Delaware. The Executive Director for the Delaware Workforce Development Board is responsible for fiscal and program oversight, leadership, and strategic vision for the Board. Responsibilities include leading and implementing a comprehensive strategic vision, continued development and maintenance of strong relationships and partnerships, managing staff, supporting communications throughout the workforce system, fiscal management and coordination and integration of the workforce development system within the State of Delaware.
Burlington, VTVTDigger

Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition announces new director

David Martins to lead dynamic statewide membership organization. BURLINGTON, Vt. (July 21, 2021) – The Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition is pleased to announce that it has selected David Martins as the Coalition’s new Director. David brings to VAHC over a decade of nonprofit and ecclesial leadership, with a background in counseling for those in addiction recovery and a commitment to working for social and economic justice. His work has been built around education, advocacy and peer support. Throughout his professional and life experiences, he has always had a passion for advocacy, giving voice to the voiceless, and empowering the underserved and the marginalized.
Berks County, PAsanatogapost.com

Kessler Named Ridge Communities’ Executive Director

SANATOGA PA – Heather Kessler (at right), who has served in executive leadership roles in skilled nursing facilities and continuing care retirement communities in both Pennsylvania and Florida, has been named executive director of the Sanatoga Ridge housing community on East High Street and the Buchert Ridge housing community on Buchert Road.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

United Spinal Announces Four New Appointments To Its Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association announced today that it has appointed Javier Robles, Adjunct Professor at Rutgers University ; Dr. David Mann , Senior Researcher at Mathematica ; Christopher Pangilinan, Head of Global Policy, Public Transportation at Uber; and Keaston White, Attorney-Advisor at Office of the Solicitor, the United States Department of Interior to its board of directors for a 3-year period.
Woodland Park, COGazette

Woodland Park Board of Education appoints new director

The Woodland Park School District Board of Education has appointed a new board director, according to a Tuesday news release. Misty Leafers was appointed to the board by president Nancy Lecky during a July 22 meeting, the release stated. Leafers will take over as director of District C, a position left vacant when former Vice President Gwynne Dawdy-Pekron resigned from the board in May.
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Fargo's Downtown Community Partnership names new executive director

FARGO — Cindy Graffeo has been named the new executive director of the Downtown Community Partnership. Graffeo brings to the nonprofit job nearly five years of experience managing and working with the downtown partnerships in Eau Claire, Wis., and she has served in the past as executive director of the Moorhead Economic Development Authority.
Weymouth, MAWicked Local

Fairing Way in Weymouth appoints Ken Strong new executive director

WEYMOUTH —The role of Ken Strong, former administrator of The Dwyer Home skilled nursing facility, has been expanded as he becomes executive director of Fairing Way at Union Point in South Weymouth. The W. B. Rice Eventide organization announced the change Wednesday. Strong, 69, will be responsible for overseeing the...
Vermont StateWCAX

Advocates urge governor to reinstate Vt. homeless hotel program

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Students and advocates for Vermonters experiencing homelessness are urging Gov. Phil Scott to reboot the homeless motel voucher program. Earlier this month, about 700 Vermonters were no longer eligible for rooms as the state changed eligibility. Now, more than 150 students have signed a petition urging...
Vermont Statewamc.org

Vermont Governor Announces New Workforce Training Program

Vermont Governor Phil Scott held his weekly media briefing Tuesday. Among the topics discussed is a new program to address workforce development needs. Governor Phil Scott opened his briefing noting that there would be brief COVID health and modeling updates. He has routinely updated Vermonters on his weekly call with White House and CDC officials regarding the status of vaccine distribution. But he said there was no call with federal officials this week.
Vermont StateWCAX

Northern Vermont chambers of commerce merge

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - The long-running Heart of Vermont Chamber of Commerce serving eight towns in northern Vermont has officially merged with the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce. The Caledonian Record reports that the Heart of Vermont chamber had been in existence for at least 40 years and served...
Posted by
VTDigger

Then Again: Vermont’s billboard ban followed a winding road to passage

Vermont became the first state in the continental United States to ban billboards. Hawaii prohibited the advertising signs back in the 1920s. Maine and Alaska are the only other states to outlaw billboards. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: Vermont’s billboard ban followed a winding road to passage.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Encina Development Group Announces Appointment of Seasoned Executive Carlos Cabrera to Board of Directors

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2021-- Encina Development Group (“Encina”), a company that produces circular chemicals from waste plastics, announced the appointment of Carlos Cabrera to its board of directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005112/en/. Carlos Cabrera, a seasoned executive with decades of industry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy