Scott appoints Hallquist as executive director of new Vermont Community Broadband Board
On newly established board, Hallquist will support roll out of the State’s broadband expansion. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Christine Hallquist as executive director of the newly established Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB). The Board was created through Act 71, An act relating to accelerated community broadband deployment(link is external), to assist and accelerate community efforts to achieve universal access to reliable, high-speed broadband service. She ran for governor against Scott as the Democratic nominee in 2018. Hallquist previously was a long-serving CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative.vermontbiz.com
