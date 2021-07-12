Scott appoints Hallquist as executive director of new Vermont Community Broadband Board

David Martins to lead dynamic statewide membership organization. BURLINGTON, Vt. (July 21, 2021) – The Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition is pleased to announce that it has selected David Martins as the Coalition’s new Director. David brings to VAHC over a decade of nonprofit and ecclesial leadership, with a background in counseling for those in addiction recovery and a commitment to working for social and economic justice. His work has been built around education, advocacy and peer support. Throughout his professional and life experiences, he has always had a passion for advocacy, giving voice to the voiceless, and empowering the underserved and the marginalized.