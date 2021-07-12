Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seneca Falls, NY

Drugs Seized for Seneca Falls Home, Resident Accused of Letting Young Child Smoke Pot

By News Staff
Posted by 
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 17 days ago

A search warrant executed at 20 Mynderse Street in Seneca Falls Friday led to the arrest of two people on multiple charges. Police say they found over 60 grams of cocaine, 86 Oxycodone pills, digital scales and an electronic stun gun. Jewelry and U.S. currency were also seized. 38-year old Rachel Winfield and 25-year old Daquan James are both charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminally using drug paraphernalia and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Seneca Falls, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Oxycodone#Marijuana#Police#Seneca Falls Home#Cap#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Bloomfield, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Bloomfield Man Arrested on Petit Larceny Charge

A Bloomfield man was arrested Thursday on petit larceny charges. James Richmond is accused of failing to report employment to the Ontario County Department of Social Services while he was receiving public assistance benefits. He received $776.00 he was not entitled to. Richmond was issued an appearance ticket. Get the...
Steuben County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Man Charged With Hate Crime

A Steuben County man has been charged with a hate crime after being accused of harassing another person due to their race. 73-year old Robert Robbins of Corning was arrested after police claim he intentionally and repeatedly harassed another person, placing them in fear of physical injury due to their race.
Ontario County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Inmate Takes Frustration Out on Mattress

Thanks to an inmate at the Ontario County Jail, we now know how much a mattress behind bars costs. 19-year old Troy Strickland, of Phelps, was charged with criminal mischief after damaging his mattress. The sheriff’s office reports Strickland caused $94.90 worth of damage. He was issued an appearance ticket...
Schuyler County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Stiffer Penalties Proposed for Hosts of Underage Parties in Schuyler County

Residents of Schuyler County could soon face stricter punishment if they are found to have hosted a party where drugs and alcohol were used by people under 21. Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph Fazzary was joined by members of the Schuyler County Coalition Against Underage Drinking and Drugs this week for a presentation before the county’s Public Safety Committee. They are proposing a law that would hold “social hosts” criminally liable for providing alcohol and drugs to attendees under the age of 21 or for allowing the use of drugs and alcohol even if they did not provide them. Parents that legally allow their own child to drink alcohol would not be targeted and an exception would be made for those that use medical marijuana.
Penn Yan, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Accused of Assaulting Steuben Co. Corrections Officer

A Steuben County Corrections Officer was allegedly assaulted by a Penn Yan man at the Steuben County Jail. 23-year old Tucker Parmelee is accused of “secreting cannabis in his person when being booked into the jail” and attempting to smoke it while in his cell. When Parmelee was being removed from his cell for his safety, he allegedly struck an officer on purpose, resulting in an injury. Parmalee was charged with assault and promoting prison contraband, both felonies, and sent back to jail.
Canandaigua, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Hurt in Motorcycle Accident

An Ontario County man was injured in car-motorcycle accident yesterday in Phelps. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies say 55-year old Harry Swift, of Canandaigua was operating his motorcycle south on Route 488 when 36-year old Mary Gilbert of Penn Yan was traveling north on Route 488. She attempted to turn west onto Waddell Road and turned in front of the motorcycle.
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Shotgun Malfunction Injures 14-Year-Old Boy in Seneca County

A shotgun that malfunctioned when fired sent a 14-year old Seneca County boy to Strong Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning. The teen was firing a shotgun in a field in the area of Nielsen Road and Route 96A in the town of Fayette when it malfunctioned, causing the barrel to explode. The boy was struck by a piece of shrapnel from the barrel and suffered an injury to his arm.
Wayne County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Drowns in Erie Canal Attempting to Save Dog

A Wayne County father drowned in the Erie Canal Tuesday while attempting to save his dog. Police say Michael Singer of Macedon was fishing with his four-year-old child on the Canal in Macedon when the dog fell into the water. The 36-year-old jumped in after the animal and became caught in the current. His body was recovered about 90 minutes into the incident.
Williamson, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Williamson Woman Charged With Welfare Fraud

A Williamson woman is facing welfare fraud charges following a joint investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services. It is alleged that 33-year old Nicole Brotherton intentionally failed to disclose resources in the form of a residence that she owned to the Department of Social Services.
Bath, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

20 Displaced After Fire at Bath Boarding House

The American Red Cross is helping 20 people that were displaced after a fire broke out in a boarding house Wednesday morning in the village of Bath. Several people were inside of the East Morris Street building when the fire broke out but escaped safely. Investigators don’t know what caused...
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested for DWI

On 7/25/2021, at 5:06 PM, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Amber D. Kronenwetter, age 28, of Seneca Falls for Driving While Intoxicated; Drugs and Failure to maintain lane. Police were initially called to a local business for a woman passed out in a vehicle. The vehicle had left the business and police observed Kronenwetter commit a moving violation, prompting the stop. Kronenwetter was found to be under the influence and was subsequently arrested. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date.
Williamson, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Williamson Man Arrested for Criminal Mischief

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Williamson man for Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree following the investigation into the report of a disturbance. Malachi S. Bovee, age 27, of 4052 Ridge Road in the Town of Williamson was arrested by deputies following a...
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Murder Case Hearing This Week In Seneca County Court

A hearing this week in Seneca County Court discussed details of a Waterloo murder case. The Finger Lakes Times reports police testified that body camera footage will show John Gray the third said he killed two people. Gray is charged with the murder of his wife, Geneva Middle School teacher Ashia Chilson-Gray. She was killed last November at her Waterloo East River Street home.
Penn Yan, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Accused PY Escapee Found Hiding in Closet

A woman police say escaped from custody was found hiding in a closet at her home. Penn Yan police say 31 year old Kristin Oakes of Penn Yan ran away from officers in court as she was being sentenced recently. A warrant was issued for her arrest. Police went to her home and as they knocked on the door, they saw her inside. Other residents of the home allowed officers to enter, where they found her in a bedroom closet. Escape has been added to her previous charges.
Palmyra, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Firefighters Extricate Three People Following Two-Car Collision On Route 21

Firefighters had to extricate three people out of two cars that were involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon on State Route 21 in Palmyra. 34-year old Christopher Everhart, of Walworth, is accused of driving south in the northbound lane at a high rate of speed when he collided with the driver’s side door of a car that was attempting to turn left onto North Creek Road. After Everhart, the driver of the second car, 33-year old Emanuel Hernandez, of East Rochester and one passenger were cut out of their respective vehicles, they were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for various injuries.
Middlesex, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Middlesex Couple Injured After Two-Car Rollover Crash

A Middlesex couple was injured Tuesday night when a car crossed over into their lane of traffic, struck them and caused their vehicle to rollover. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office reports 17-year old Schuyler Smith, of Naples, was traveling northeast on State Route 245 in Middlesex when he went into the oncoming lane and hit John and Helen Hobart’s car. The Hobarts were taken to Thompson Hospital for non-life threatening back injuries.
Newark, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Shooting in Newark Under Investigation

An early Monday morning shooting in Newark is under investigation. 13 WHAM reports one person was shot at a West Miller Street home at around 3 a.m. We do not know the condition of the victim at this time or if there is a suspect in custody. This is a...
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop

On July 25th 2021 at 9:06 pm the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Charles Smith, age 44, of Seneca Falls for Displayed forged cert. of inspection a misdemeanor, Uninspected motor vehicle, Unregistered motor vehicle and Operating without a rear bumper. The traffic stop stemmed from a registration violation during the stop it was found that the vehicle was suspended for insurance lapse and Smith had switched NYS inspection stickers on the vehicle. Smith was arrested and released on an appearance ticket and UTT’s and is due to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on a later date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy