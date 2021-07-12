Drugs Seized for Seneca Falls Home, Resident Accused of Letting Young Child Smoke Pot
A search warrant executed at 20 Mynderse Street in Seneca Falls Friday led to the arrest of two people on multiple charges. Police say they found over 60 grams of cocaine, 86 Oxycodone pills, digital scales and an electronic stun gun. Jewelry and U.S. currency were also seized. 38-year old Rachel Winfield and 25-year old Daquan James are both charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminally using drug paraphernalia and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
