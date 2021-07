The Federal Trade Commission aims to toughen its approach to stopping data-related harms —and it wants help from people who understand ad tech. Staff from the FTC’s Division of Privacy and Identity Protection convened on yesterday to evaluate research on issues including ad tracking and targeting practices and algorithmic tech. As industry hunts for clues for how the agency will approach data privacy issues under new, potentially more aggressive leadership, the focus of the event serves as an indicator of what the FTC might steer its enforcement attention toward going forward.