Excitement, challenges as restaurants prepare to resume indoor dining

From July 26th restaurants, cafes and pubs all across Ireland will be opening their (actual) doors to indoor hospitality. The news that indoor drinking and dining would be returning to our shores, was quite the shock to the hospitality industry. The announcement by the Taoiseach came a mere five days before the date of the reopening. Meaning that businesses across the country were left scrambling to place orders, rota staff and rearrange bookings. That’s aside from the government criteria which outlines that only those fully vaccinated or those who have recovered from Covid in the last couple of months can eat or drink indoors. It’s unsurprising that not that many restaurants are prepared for indoor dining, those that are, we’ve done our best to collect a list* of them. Here’s our list of restaurants, cafes and gastropups that will be serving food indoors next week: