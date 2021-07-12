Cancel
THE BIG WHOOP INTERVIEW: THE RARE OCCASIONS ON THE MOVE FROM BOS TO LA

By ROB DUGUAY
Cover picture for the article“We realized that we’re three nerdy guys and we like weird music so we embraced it.”. The Rare Occasions have gone through some major changes over the past couple of years. They moved from Boston to establish a new home based in Los Angeles. They also became a power trio due to guitarist Peter Stone leaving the band and vocalist, guitarist, and keyboardist Brian McLaughlin, bassist Jeremy Cohen, and drummer Luke Imbusch holding things down.

