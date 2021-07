With so much talk about this year’s Olympics, I find myself, as usual, looking to the past. I think I am not alone in this, although many of us have different memories, and different levels of pleasure in remembering. There are those who will tell us about the not-so-memorable behind-the-scenes activities during the months leading up to Atlanta’s hosting of The Games in 1996. In fact, fellow Tribune columnist Dick Yarbrough has just published an entire book, “And They Call Them Games.”