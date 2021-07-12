Female Texas A&M welding student at TSTC follows in grandfather’s footsteps

Thank you, Sergio. Good afternoon. Is it afternoon yet? Yes it is. So, good afternoon. I have prepared a 30-minute presentation. I hope you guys are ready. I did not. That would be crazy. But, I am thankful to be before this particular group. It is a really important group for the community. We have a variety of stakeholders in the city. No city is successful on its own and the development community in particular is one that really helps drive the bottom line and success of communities – to the point that we can provide better services and an enhanced quality of life and things of the like.