Female Texas A&M welding student at TSTC follows in grandfather’s footsteps
Vanessa Perez is getting some advice during her summer welding program at Texas State Technical College from an unusual source: her grandfather. “My grandpa was a welder in the Port of Brownsville for many years, so he would always tell me about it,” she said. “I thought it would be something fun to learn and get me closer to my grandpa, as well. He thinks it’s really cool. Every time I see him, he’s like, oh, what are you learning today? It’s brought us a lot closer, definitely.”myrgv.com
