Texas State

Female Texas A&M welding student at TSTC follows in grandfather’s footsteps

By Special to the Star
myrgv.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanessa Perez is getting some advice during her summer welding program at Texas State Technical College from an unusual source: her grandfather. “My grandpa was a welder in the Port of Brownsville for many years, so he would always tell me about it,” she said. “I thought it would be something fun to learn and get me closer to my grandpa, as well. He thinks it’s really cool. Every time I see him, he’s like, oh, what are you learning today? It’s brought us a lot closer, definitely.”

