Sebastopol, CA

Man Charged in Death of Cyclist and Maiming of 12-Year-Old

ksro.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sebastopol man is being charged related to a May 12th crash in which a bicyclist died and another lost a leg. Ulises Valdez Jr. is being charged with three felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence and is scheduled to make a plea on July 21st. He faces up to 12 years and four months in prison. Valdez is accused of hitting 53-year-old Mark Graham Osborne and a 12-year-old boy with his truck on High School Road south of Gaye Road in Sebastopol. Osborne succumbed to his injuries on May 20th and the 12-year-old boy, who was riding seperately, lost his leg. Valdez suffered significant injuries as he ended up crashing into a utility pole and a tree.

