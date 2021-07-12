Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Top 10 Garden Tools for Tough Gardening Problems

La Crosse Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe right garden tools are a gardener’s best friend. On the other hand, wimpy garden tools and gear can be a thorn in your side. The larger the garden plot, the bigger the problems, which means that the garden tools best-loved by professionals can solve your toughest garden problems. Gemplers Farm & Home Supply Company helps America’s hardest-working outdoor professionals work smarter, faster, safer and more comfortably. These popular problem-solving garden tools get rave reviews from our hardworking pros.

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Tools#Gardening Tools#Hand Tool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningcheektowagabee.com

Garden Tours

Now-sun. 18 Ken-Ton Garden Tour — An annual celebration of color that showcases the hard work and dedication of local gardeners. Night Lights tour is at 8:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Day tour 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 17 and 18. There are 48 beautiful gardens to visit. Night tours include illuminated gardens. Map […]
Harvey County, KSNewton Kansan

In the garden: Want to become a 'Master Gardener?'

Wow is this summer is flying by fast! The Harvey County Fair is coming up in August and our Basic Master Gardener Volunteer Class begins in September. You can be a pro or a novice, this program is for everyone. Are you interested in learning about landscaping trees, turf, flowers, vegetables, or growing plants? Are you interested in volunteering? K-State Research and Extension-Harvey County is accepting applications for the fall 2021 Basic Master Gardener Volunteer class.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Tom Karwin, On Gardening | Gardening trends

Cultivate ’21, earlier this month, was a conference for the Green Industry, which includes plant nurseries, independent garden centers and other businesses that serve home gardeners. This event was convened in Ohio, and hosted by AmericanHort, the industry association. We’re interested in early reports of Cultivate ’21 talks that described...
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Drought Gardening

It's no secret by now that Humboldt County (along with all of California and many other western states) is in trouble when it comes to general lack of rainfall. While the entire county is in a moderate drought, portions are in severe drought and some are even experiencing extreme drought. To find out drought conditions for the entire county, you can visit www.drought.gov.
GardeningWilliston Daily Herald

Garden humor

Gardening can be a tough hobby. Gardening is not like playing golf or basketball. Gardeners play only one game a year. It’s a game where the opponents — Mother Nature, insects and animals — try their best to stop us from winning a beautiful landscape and pantry full of vegetables to eat during the winter.
Gardeninggoldrushcam.com

Over the Garden Fence - Garden Coverup

July 16, 2021 - By Brian David (U.C. Master Gardener, Mariposa) - Bare ground is naturally rare. The earth covers its surface with plants. Plowed fields need to be quickly seeded or nature will seed her exposed surfaces, (usually with seeds growing into weeds). Looking at wooded areas you’ll see layers of plant matter transforming into soil, providing the soil a blanket in the process.
GardeningTelegraph

The top 10 daisy varieties to suit every garden

Ask a child to draw a flower and they will draw you a daisy: a central circular disk surrounded by a ring of petals. Daisies appear to be the simplest form of flower, but in fact they are a lot more complicated than they appear. The central disk is composed...
GardeningExpress-Star

Companion gardening

Did you know that you can plant certain types of plants together that may be beneficial to each other? This is called companion gardening. Companion planting involves placing plants that can benefit from one another adjacent to each other the garden. It also involves keeping some plants far away from one another, as they can be detrimental to one another’s growth. While not all horticulturists agree with this concept, gardeners have practiced it for years. Will it work for you? You decide.
GardeningPosted by
Popular Science

These 6 tools will up your gardening game this summer

Why spend money on fruits, veggies, and herbs you can grow on your own? That’s the cool thing about gardening. You don’t have to worry about buying cilantro at the grocery store for it to only go bad in your fridge drawer. Did you know that 11 percent of food waste comes from our homes? Maybe if you only pick what you need fresh for the day, you can be a little nicer to the planet.
Gardeninghandymantips.org

Garden Installation for the Best Gardens

Did you know that a well-maintained garden can improve the value of your home? A recent survey stated that homes with them were 77% more valuable than homes without one. Hence, if you are looking to double your house worth, you now know what to do. Unfortunately, not so many people know how to install it.
Gardeningecrecord.com

DAKOTA GARDENER

Gardening can be a tough hobby. Gardening is not like playing golf or basketball. Gardeners play only one game a year. It’s a game where the opponents - Mother Nature, insects and animals - try their best to stop us from winning a beautiful landscape and pantry full of vegetables to eat during the winter. This has been a difficult […]
Home & Gardentheridgewoodblog.net

5 Steps to Collect Ideal Gardening Tool Set

Finding the right set of landscaping tools might be daunting, given the variety. Sometimes it happens that some purchased items are not needed and can be entirely replaced by other instruments. Take your time and approach the process of finding the right products wisely. To avoid unnecessary costs, follow these five steps.
GardeningPicayune Item

The gambles of gardening

Sisyphus, the mythological arrogant king who found himself doomed to eternal toil, has had a pebble thrown onto his path, at least in the garden market. Gardeners routinely do repetitive chores, like them or not, just to have to turn around and do them again. But I also see it in how commercial green-crop growers plug away year in and year out to bring us beautiful or edible horticultural crops.
Gardeningthermopir.com

Garden of the month

Becky Hutson won the Master Gardeners garden of the month for July. Here is her abundance of hollyhock flowers. Hutson said that the grasshoppers were not out much this year and enabled her plants to fully grow.
Gardeninglexingtonleader.com

Bountiful Gardens

This season of great rains and moderate temperatures has been a great boon for local gardeners. And have I ever reaped the rewards of their hard labor. Squash, cucumbers, peas, tomatoes, and eve...
AnimalsTelegraph

Top six garden pests in the UK – and how to get rid of them

The Royal Horticultural Society’s 25th annual pest and disease ranking has revealed that many gardeners battled familiar foes in 2020, and turned to the charity for advice on dealing with slugs and snails, honey fungus and ants. Last year, Brits spent more time than ever in the garden. The RHS...
Gardeningindianapublicmedia.org

A Mailbox Garden

A roadside mailbox garden can be an effective focal point in front of a home. Since these gardens are usually small, they are not hard to maintain, especially if some thought is put into their design. Paint the mailbox, or replace it, before you do anything else. Also find someone...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Gardens galore

MARQUETTE — Some gardens are clearly visible from the street, while other bits of paradise are tucked away in backyards. The 27th annual Garden Tour had both. The Marquette Beautification & Restoration Committee put on the tour, which featured five gardens in Marquette on Thursday. The garden tour, which didn’t take place in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the committee’s top fundraiser, paying for the Petunia Pandemonium flowers along South Front Street, flowers in the Front Street roundabout, Tami’s Garden in Father Marquette Park and the welcome sign at Marquette’s west end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy