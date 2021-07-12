Top 10 Garden Tools for Tough Gardening Problems

Did you know that you can plant certain types of plants together that may be beneficial to each other? This is called companion gardening. Companion planting involves placing plants that can benefit from one another adjacent to each other the garden. It also involves keeping some plants far away from one another, as they can be detrimental to one another’s growth. While not all horticulturists agree with this concept, gardeners have practiced it for years. Will it work for you? You decide.