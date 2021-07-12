Cancel
Could Celtics Lure Patty Mills in Free Agency?

By Chris Forsberg
NECN
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForsberg: Could the Celtics lure Patty Mills this summer? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Could the Boston Celtics restock their point guard depth with veteran Patty Mills this summer?. Boston’s limited resources complicate a pursuit of the soon-to-be 33-year-old veteran but his age, a saturation of available guards, and...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yam Madar
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Aron Baynes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Raptors#Nbc Sports Boston#Free Agency#Nbc Sports Boston#Team Usa#Nbc Sports Network#Aussies#Spurs#The Baynes Al Horford
