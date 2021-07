Canadian officials are announcing the details of how the international border will reopen next month for fully vaccinated American citizens. According to the Canada Border Services Agency, the border will reopen for discretionary travel effective August 9th at 12:01 am eastern time. Examples of discretionary travel, according to the CBSA, include social events, camping, or visiting or checking on a seasonal residence. Discretionary travel for fully vaccinated citizens of all other countries will resume September 7th. Canadian officials also say the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of August 9th. The border has been closed to all but essential traffic for nearly 16 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. No word yet on if US officials will enact a similar policy regarding Canadian citizens attempting to enter America.