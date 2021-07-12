The Heartbreaking Reason Kate Beckinsale Feels Connected To William And Harry

You really, really don’t want to make Kate Beckinsale angry in Jolt, the Amazon Prime movie coming to the streaming service tomorrow. The new action-thriller stars Beckinsale as a woman named Lindy with a disorder that gives her a very short temper—the kind of temper that causes her to go homicidal when a man jostles her on the subway or when a waitress is rude to her date at a restaurant. Thankfully, Lindy has a really great therapist (Stanley Tucci), who tests out an experimental electroshock treatment on Lindy.