Roccat has been going from strength to strength in recent years. Now owned by Turtle Beach, they’ve got the backing they need to push their PC hardware to the next level. The new Syn Pro Air is one of their most advanced headsets to date, featuring some of the best features we know and love from Turtle Beach. However, it’s full of unique features that are 100% Roccat, and it certainly sounds exciting! With a fully wireless design, 3D audio, long battery life and much more!