The place civil rights intersects with culture has for the past several years now been an ideal venue for learning the obscure. Lake Lanier claimed another floating platform before people took to Twitter to describe the little-known practice of governments forcibly erasing African-American communities by flooding them. Shows like "Watchmen" and "Lovecraft Country" vividly recreated the events of the Tulsa Race Massacre and viewers flocked to Twitter expressing bewilderment, shock, outrage at not having known about it. Juneteenth only recently entered the public lexicon despite being one of the country's oldest celebrated holidays. Shallow graves at residential schools serve as jarring reminders of the First-Nation genocide our northern neighbors are unwilling to even acknowledge.