Here's a Breakdown of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Before We Get the 10-Minute Version

Any Swiftie worth their salt knows that one of Taylor Swift's superpowers is her genius songwriting, and Red's "All Too Well" — a widely beloved track five song — is unquestionably one of her most monumental lyrical feats. When announcing her upcoming re-recorded album Red (Taylor's Version), Taylor hinted that she will include the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" that didn't make the cut on the original album. The 10-minute "All Too Well" is the stuff of Swiftian dreams, fantasies even, as fans have spent almost a decade wondering what else Taylor had to say to the boy who was so "casually cruel."