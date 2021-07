(A series of Virtual Film Festivals)...They are getting ready for the third one. The second in the series, featuring dramas, can be viewed between July 17 thru July 24. There were 11 entries and all can be found on The Imperial County Film Commission website, filmimperialcounty.com. The next virtual film festival will focus on short films in the horror genre. Entries can be submitted from August 1 thru September 4. Viewing will begin September 18. Go to the Film Commission website or facebook page for details, entry forms and rules.