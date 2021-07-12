Curious About Drake's Rumored Girlfriend, Johanna Leia? Yeah, Us Too

Drake has reportedly been quietly seeing Johanna Leia for a few months now. However, it wasn't until last week that their relationship made headlines after they were photographed having a private dinner at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Given that Johanna isn't in the public eye, you might be curious to know more about her. Well, for starters: she's a mother of two. In fact, she and Drake reportedly met through her son, Amari Bailey, who is a basketball star at Sierra Canyon High School. The singer has apparently been mentoring Amari as he prepares to attend UCLA in 2022. As we wait for more updates on Drake and Leia's blossoming romance, get to know more about her ahead.