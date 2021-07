APPLETON (WLUK) -- People will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines during office visits at seven ThedaCare primary care clinics. The health system will be making vaccines available on Tuesday at the Appleton North (Encircle Health), Neenah and Appleton clinics. Next Monday, vaccines will be available at the Darboy and Neenah pediatrics clinics and the Appleton and Neenah internal medicine clinics.