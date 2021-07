News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Evergreen Pharmacare Pty Ltd. (“Evergreen”), a licensed Australian importer and distributor of medical cannabis products, to supply its premium dried flower and derivative products. The Company expects to ship its medical-grade cannabis products upon completion of its first commercial harvest and obtaining necessary export licenses.