Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Quiet Place Part II Streams Tomorrow, on Disc July 27

By Ed Catto
comicmix.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Hailed by critics and audiences alike and Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes®, John Krasinski’s “exhilarating” (Sean O’Connell, Cinemablend), and “nerve-shredding” (Tim Grierson, Screen International) thriller A QUIET PLACE: PART II debuts on Digital July 13, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD July 27 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Plus, fans can experience the whole Abbott family saga with the 2-Movie Collection, available to buy exclusively on Digital or Blu-ray with bonus content on both films.*

www.comicmix.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Ultra Hd#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Rotten Tomatoes#Screen International#Digital July 13 2021#Dvd#Blu Ray Discs#Dolby Vision#Hdr#Bfca#Dolby Atmos#K Ultra Hd Blu Ray
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy