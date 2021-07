Members of the Roland-Story Norsemen Class of 1981 will celebrate their 40th class reunion the weekend of Scandinavian Days, July 23 and 24. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, a gathering will be held at the River Bend Golf Course clubhouse. Dinner will not be served, but there will be fruit, snacks and dessert, and a cash bar will be available for beverages. The cost is $15 to cover the cost of the venue and snacks.