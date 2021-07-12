Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronado, CA

Coronado Democratic Club Hosts Diane Benscoter

coronadonewsca.com
 17 days ago

On Saturday, June 26, the Coronado Democratic Club welcomed Diane Benscoter who spoke on psychological manipulation and the effect it has on all of us. Benscoter is the founder of www.antidote.ngo, a non-profit helping people from all over the world deal with the impact of psychological manipulation. Drawing from her own experience inside a religious cult (the Unification Church) and later as a deprogrammer, Benscoter came to realize the need for an organization that recognizes that psychological manipulation is a public health problem.

www.coronadonewsca.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Government
Coronado, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Unification Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy