Coronado Democratic Club Hosts Diane Benscoter

On Saturday, June 26, the Coronado Democratic Club welcomed Diane Benscoter who spoke on psychological manipulation and the effect it has on all of us. Benscoter is the founder of www.antidote.ngo, a non-profit helping people from all over the world deal with the impact of psychological manipulation. Drawing from her own experience inside a religious cult (the Unification Church) and later as a deprogrammer, Benscoter came to realize the need for an organization that recognizes that psychological manipulation is a public health problem.