Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are looking to build onto their 2022 recruiting class, which is already ranked No. 2 in the nation. Who’d have thought that things would be going as well as they currently are for the North Carolina Tar Heels when their three-time national title-winning head coach walked away from the game of basketball on April 1? My guess is no one, but there can’t be a single Carolina-blue clad fan regretting the program’s decision to hire long-time UNC assistant and 12-year NBA veteran Hubert Davis to replace beloved Hall-of-Famer Roy Williams.