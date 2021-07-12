6 new online games you should check out today

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for July 28th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a couple of news items to check out before we get to the usual business. That usual business today involves a few new releases, none of which are actually bad. Wow! It also involves some new sales, some of which are bad! But some of which are good! Truly, life comes in a whole spectrum of emotions. We’ve got the lists of new sales and expiring ones for you to check out. Let’s get to the games!