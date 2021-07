An official investigation into the murder of Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia made public this Thursday shows the “failure” of the State to protect her life and points to the “culture of impunity” within the Government. Caruana died at the age of 53, victim of a bomb placed in his car in October 2017, a few meters from his chalet surrounded by olive trees in a rural area half an hour from the capital, Valletta.