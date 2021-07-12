Buckskin Horses vs. Dun Horses: What Color Are They Anyway?

What's the difference between a beautiful buckskin and a delightful dun?. Beautiful buckskin horses have cream bodies with black points (mane, tail, head, and legs), and their color is determined by genetics. This coloring is commonly seen in the American quarter horse, Andalusians, and the Tennessee walking horse, among others. On the other hand, dun is such an old coloring that a very similar allele is responsible for the pattern seen in zebras, wild donkeys, and other wild horses. The two colorings are so close that the American Buckskin Registry Association will accept registrations for not only buckskins but duns, red duns, grulla, and dunalino horses.